Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

MP: Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

The boy, a student of class 11, used his father's licensed rifle

PTI
PTI, Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh,
  • Jan 17 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his mother in Tikamgarh city of Madhya Pradesh as he was apparently angry with her for scolding and beating him on several occasions, a police official said.

The boy, a student of class 11, used his father's licensed rifle to shoot at his 43-year-old mother at their home, killing her on the spot, the official said. His father, who works as a security guard in a bank, was not home at the time.

After committing the crime, the teenager informed the police and waited for them to arrive at the scene, the official said.

"The boy was unhappy with his mother's attitude towards him as she used to scold him now and then and also beat him badly on several occasions which enraged him a lot,” rural police station in-charge Preeti Bhargava said citing the preliminary investigation. A case of murder has been registered and the boy has been detained.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead

In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training

In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training

Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open

Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open

'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf

'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

 