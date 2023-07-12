MP Assembly adjourned sine die over Sidhi urination incident, issue of atrocities on tribals

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday was adjourned sine die (without a future date), three days ahead of the schedule, following uproar by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals and other issues.

Demanding discussions over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals, corruption in Mahakal Lok construction and the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP government.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking national outrage. The Congress has alleged that the accused, Pravesh Shukla, is a BJP member.

Some Congress members even squatted in the well of the House demanding that discussions be held on the issues raised by them.

Amid the din, Speaker Girish Gautam took up the listed business of the House, including the supplementary budget which was passed by voice vote without any discussion.

Later, MP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a proposal to adjourn the house sine die.

The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly sine die.

This was the last session of the Assembly as state elections are due in MP later this year.