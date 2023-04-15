MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP

Madhya Pradesh Aam Aadmi Party president Rani Agrawal on Saturday said the party would give preference to women on 100-120 seats in the Assembly polls set to be held in the state at the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters at Indore Press Club, she said the people of MP did not have a choice so far as all polls were a straight fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled for a dominant part of the last two decades, and the Congress.

"I will give priority to women during candidate selection for 100 to 120 seats in the upcoming MP Assembly polls. AAP will contest on all 230 seats in the state.

Till now, the people did not have a choice apart from the BJP and Congress. But now they have AAP, which is moving forward to form a government," she claimed.

Agrawal, who is the mayor of Singrauli city, said AAP would declare its chief ministerial candidate for MP after seeking public opinion, like it had done in Punjab, where it won a landslide victory, and Gujarat, where the party was victorious on five out of 182 seats. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government in MP, Agrawal said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's ambitious 'Ladli Behna Yojana' was a sham and everyone would soon see how many women actually get benefits from it.

She claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the probe into the excise policy irregularities there because her party was relentlessly raising the Adani issue and targeting the Union government.

The Narendra Modi government was misusing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate as it was afraid of AAP, Agrawal claimed. She also alleged she was not being able to work properly as Singrauli mayor due to her being from the opposition in BJP-ruled MP.