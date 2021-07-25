MP: Bus skids off overflowing bridge; passengers safe

A bus with around 50 people on board skidded off an overflowing bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district following heavy rains, but all the passengers were safely evacuated, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the bus was crossing the newly constructed small bridge over the Mithi river in the district. While passing through the inundated bridge in Bargavan village, located about 70 km from the district headquarters, the bus landed into a pothole and came to a halt, local police station's inspector Mamta Gujar told PTI.

Due to the heavy flow of water, its rear wheels skidded off the bridge, she said. After being alerted, the police reached the spot and evacuated the bus passengers safely with the help of locals, the official said.

The bus had to be later pushed off small bridge, she said. "All the passengers are safe. No one has lodged any complaint with police,” the official said. River and drains in Sheopur and neighbouring areas swelled following heavy rains over the last few days. The rainfall activity subsided in Sheopur in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office.

The district received 10 mm downpour in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Sunday, the IMD said.