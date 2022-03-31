MP: Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah

UP qawwali singer booked for remarks against Modi, Shah

PTI
PTI, Rewa,
  • Mar 31 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 12:07 ist

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked an Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer for allegedly making provocative remarks against the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a musical event in Rewa recently, an official said on Thursday.

A video of the qawwal (qawwali singer), identified as Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India, Modi, Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a performance at Mangawa town in Rewa district on March 28 has gone viral on social media. Police registered the case against him following a complaint by some residents of Mangawa town, the official said.

In the video, Sharif is purportedly heard saying, "Modi ji kahte hai hum hai, Yogi ji kahte hai hum hai, Amit Shah kahte hai hum hai, lekin hai kaun? Agar gareeb nawaz chah le to Hindustan pata hi nahi chalega kaha par basa tha, kaha par tha. (Modi, Yogi and Shah say they are there. But who are they? If gareeb nawaz (patron of the poor) wishes, it won't be known where India existed)."

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma said Sharif was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

A police team has been sent to UP to arrest Sharif, he added. Several social media users and BJP leaders have taken strong objection to Sharif's remarks.

