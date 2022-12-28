MP: CM orders transfer of Niwari collector on stage

MP: CM Chouhan orders transfer of Niwari collector on stage

He also ordered the transfer of Niwari tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, saying that several complaints were also received against him

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Dec 28 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 22:29 ist
Chouhan has announced transfers of government officials for `poor performance' while speaking on stage earlier too in the recent weeks. Credit: IANS Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program. He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.

“The collector of Niwari district (Tarun Bhatnagar) has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove (transfer) the collector with immediate effect,” Chouhan said from the stage. He also ordered the transfer of Niwari tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, saying that several complaints were also received against him.

The chief minister, on the other hand, praised the performance Dindori collector Vikas Mishra from the same stage. Chouhan has announced transfers of government officials for `poor performance' while speaking on stage earlier too in the recent weeks.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News

What's Brewing

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

 