MP: CM Chouhan orders transfer of Niwari collector on stage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program. He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.

“The collector of Niwari district (Tarun Bhatnagar) has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove (transfer) the collector with immediate effect,” Chouhan said from the stage. He also ordered the transfer of Niwari tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, saying that several complaints were also received against him.

The chief minister, on the other hand, praised the performance Dindori collector Vikas Mishra from the same stage. Chouhan has announced transfers of government officials for `poor performance' while speaking on stage earlier too in the recent weeks.