MP CM lays emphasis on need to explore economic potential of cow-rearing

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stressed on the need to promote cow-rearing and make people aware of the economic potential of its products, including cow dung.

On the first day of the two-day brainstorming session of the MP cabinet at Pachmarhi on Saturday evening, Chouhan said steps will also be taken to make cow shelters self-sustainable and 'Gobardhan' projects will be started in different cities of the state.

"Arrangements will be made to purchase cow dung in the state. New works will be started in Madhya Pradesh by studying the experiments of cow conservation and protection in other states, including Gujarat,” he said. People will be made aware about how to take care of stray cows and other animals.

“The common citizens will be motivated towards cow-rearing if they have an income from cow dung and urine. Concerted efforts will also be made to make 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) self-sustainable,” Chouhan said. After the successful operation of a Bio-CNG plant at Indore in MP, the Gobardhan scheme will also be implemented in other cities of the state, he said. The CM noted that logs made out of cow dung (in place of wood) are being widely used and said this will be further encouraged.

Various issues and innovative ideas for public welfare schemes are being discussed during the two-day brainstorming session of the state cabinet at Pachmarhi, the state's lone hill station in Narmadapuram district. A ministerial group on cow protection, headed by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, also gave a presentation during the session.

