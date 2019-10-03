MP CM orders inquiry into `botched' cataract surgeries

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday ordered an inquiry after four persons claimed to have lost eyesight following cataract removal surgeries at the district hospital in Chhindwara.

Chhindwara is Nath's constituency.

"Inquiry has been ordered regarding patients losing eyesight after cataract operations in Chhindwara. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the chief minister tweeted.

The government will bear the cost of treatment of the four patients, he added.

"All efforts will be made to restore their vision," Nath tweeted.

Kalabai Wankhede (65), Dafelal Dhakaria (62), Munna Chore (50) and Ramrati Bai (54), all local residents, were operated upon for cataract on September 25.

Two days later, when the bandages were removed, they had no vision, they claimed on Wednesday.

However, hospital authorities have not yet confirmed if they have really lost vision or it is a temporary problem.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district Sushil Rathi said three of the four patients were sent to Bhopal for further treatment on Thursday morning. A fourth one, Munna Chore, was being treated in Nagpur, he said.

Recently, over a dozen patients lost vision in one eye after alleged botched cataract surgeries at a private hospital in Indore in the state.