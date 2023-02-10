MP CM cancels Hyderabad trip after plane develops snag

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancels Hyderabad trip after plane develops technical snag

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport before he was informed of the snag

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Feb 10 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 16:03 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: IANS File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday had to be cancelled as the plane that was supposed to ferry him developed a technical snag, official sources said.

Chouhan reached the hangar at the airport here and was waiting in the VIP area to board the plane before being told the snag could not be rectified in time, they informed.

The chief minister, who was going to Hyderabad to take part in the 'Samrat Vikramadiyta Utsav', will now address the event in online mode, these sources said.

