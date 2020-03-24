MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test; Oppn MLAs absent

MP CM Shivraj Singh passes floor test; Oppn MLAs absent

PTI
  • Mar 24 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 12:05 ist
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI Photo)

A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote.

No member of the opposition Congress was present in the House.

As the special session of the state Assembly began, Chouhan moved a one-line proposal to seek trust of the House, which was endorsed by members through the voice vote.

Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda, one of the members of the speaker's panel, was on the chair of Speaker.

After Chouhan passed the floor test, the House was adjourned till March 27.

In the morning, the BJP issued a whip to its MLAs to support the trust vote.

Earlier, Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister of the state last week after his government lost majority following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Chouhan, 61, is back as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for a record fourth term.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
BJP
