MP CM's chopper makes safe landing after tech glitch

MP CM's chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch, lands safely

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road

PTI
PTI, Dhar (MP),
  • Jan 15 2023, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 19:05 ist
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
India News

