MP: Cong leader's comments on Rani Kamlapati invites BJP's ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday attacked Congress leader Govind Singh for reportedly claiming the ruling party was glorifying kings and queens no on had heard of, including some who committed atrocities on Dalits and the downtrodden, and mentioning the renaming of Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after Rani Kamlapati.

Singh, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, while speaking at a rally in Lahar in Bhind district on Saturday, also attacked Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ancestors claiming they killed Dalits for looting treasures of the British.

Attacking the ruling BJP at the rally, Singh said, "They want to bring back the rule of kings and emperors. They renamed the railway station of Bhopal (Habibganj) after (tribal queen) Rani Kamalapati. They are finding out those who were never heard of and glorifying them. The king and queens who continuously tortured the poor and downtrodden." Singh claimed the royal house of Scindias had killed 11 'Bhadorias' (part of the Thakur community) and three Dalits for looting the treasure of the British in Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

Hitting back, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Congress leaders only know about the Nehru-Gandhi family.For them, nobody is great beyond this family. Rani Kamalapati was the last Hindu ruler of Bhopal. She sacrificed her life when she felt Dost Mohammed Khan would win by deceit." "I am proud BJP governments have glorified revolutionaries and great personalities. Sonia Gandhi (former Congress president) should give an answer on this insult (by Singh) of tribals and women," the CM further said.

Bhopal's Habibganj station was renamed as Rani Kamalapati station at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MP BJP chief VD Sharma also condemned the Congress leader for his remarks.