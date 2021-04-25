MP: 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till May 3

MP: 'Corona curfew' in Bhopal extended till May 3

The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 25 2021, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 20:58 ist
A deserted view of roads during the curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, in Bhopal. Credit: PTi Photo

The 'corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases has been extended till May 3, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26.

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of the district till 6 am on May 3, an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

A week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of Covid-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.

Also read: Oxygen crisis: Congress MP says Madhya Pradesh government ignoring Jabalpur

It has now been extended for one more week.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Bhopal on Saturday reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushing its infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bhopal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 