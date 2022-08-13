MP dam breach: Army, NDRF teams reach Dhar

MP dam breach: Army, NDRF teams reach Dhar, two IAF choppers on standby; govt says water being drained out

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been put on standby to deal with any emergency situation, officials said

PTI
PTI, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh,
  • Aug 13 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Teams of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday reached Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, where a breach in the wall of an under-construction dam on Karam river has set off alarm bells.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been put on standby to deal with any emergency situation, officials said. The government said water is being safely drained out from the reservoir to reduce pressure on its wall.

The opposition Congress raised a question mark over the quality of work of the dam and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of indulging in corruption in the project worth Rs 304 crore. The leakage of water from the dam was reported around 1 pm on Thursday. The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the first time this monsoon as it was under construction, officials said.

Also Read | 11 villages in Madhya Pradesh asked to vacate homes over seepage at under-construction dam

As a precautionary measure, people from 12 villages in Dhar district and six villages in Khargone district have been shifted to safer places, they have said, adding that these settlements were downstream of the dam. State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat issued a statement on Saturday, saying that an army team has reached Dhar to deal with an emergency and the NDRF has also got down to work. He said the situation is under complete control and water from the dam is being drained out safely to reduce the pressure on the reservoir walls. Silawat is at the dam site to monitor the situation, the release said.

The dam is coming up at a cost of Rs 304 crore, of which Rs 174 crore have been spent so far, official sources said. Around 200 army personnel, including engineers, and three teams of the NDRF from Bhopal as well as from Gujarat's Vadodara Surat have reached Dhar. Each team has around 30 to 35 members. Besides them, eight groups of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are at work in Dhar, they said.

Two IAF helicopters have been placed on standby, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Dr Rajesh Rajora said in a statement. The 590-meter-long and 52-meter-high dam, a medium-level irrigation project, has 15 million cubic meter (MCM) water in its reservoir, he said. Apart from Silawat, Industries Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is also at the dam site, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, who represents Manawar Assembly constituency in Dhar, alleged that a weak foundation of Rs 304 crore-worth dam was laid to make money and it has caused the water to leak. "The feeble foundation couldn't withstand the pressure of water. The leak smacks of rampant corruption in dam construction which has put the lives of more than 26,000 people living downstream to danger," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NDRF
Indian Army
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Dam breach

What's Brewing

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

 