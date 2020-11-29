MP: Farmers dump away guavas in waste as prices crash

MP: Farmers dump guavas in garbage vehicle as prices crash

The wholesale prices of this vitamin C-rich fruit at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market in Indore currently ranges between Rs 4 and Rs 10 per kilo

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Nov 29 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 17:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A video showing a group of farmers dumping freshly-harvested guavas into a civic garbage collection vehicle here has gone viral on social media, with the experts saying that a bumper crop of the fruit this year has resulted in its prices falling.

The wholesale prices of this vitamin C-rich fruit at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market in Indore currently ranges between Rs 4 and Rs 10 per kilo, sources in the market said on Sunday.

Farm sector experts said the prices of guava have nosedived due to its abundant crop, which is ultimately causing losses to the cultivators.

Due to the falling prices, disappointed farmers are leaving behind the fruits in the market after finding that they are not getting enough returns.

The farmers know that transporting the fruits back was not beneficial due to the costs involved, they added.

Talking to PTI, Rajesh Patel, who grows this fruit in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, said, "The bumper guava harvest in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states has sent its prices crashing."

The wholesale market of guava in Delhi, which supplies this fruit to the northern part of the country, has been hit hard due to the coronavirus situation there, he said.

Country guavas perish in three-four day after being plucked, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

The fine art of authenticity

The fine art of authenticity

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

 