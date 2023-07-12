MP: FIR against madrasa teacher for beating up student

A video has gone viral on social media in which a man is seen pointing at the injury marks of a boy.

PTI
PTI, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh,
  • Jul 12 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An FIR has been registered against a madrasa (Islamic seminary) teacher for beating up a ten-year-old student after he apparently failed to memorise a lesson in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a man is seen pointing at the injury marks of a boy and claiming he was thrashed by a teacher of the madrasa, located in Biriyakhedi area, for not memorising a lesson.

"Following a complaint, the madrasa teacher was booked under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act for beating and abusing a 10-year-old boy," Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Khakha said on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Madrasa

