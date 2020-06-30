MP Guv Tandon’s condition serious but under control

MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s condition serious but under control, Uttarakhand Guv pays visit

Tandon (85), was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday visited the Medanta Hospital here to enquire about the health of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a senior doctor said.

"The condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon is stable. He is still on critical care ventilator support through tracheostomy. A team of medical experts is working for best medical treatment," Medanta Hospital's Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said in the medical bulletin issued here.

"Today (on Tuesday), Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya visited Medanta, Lucknow to know the well-being of Lalji Tandon," he added.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to insert a tube into the windpipe.

Tandon (85), was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

