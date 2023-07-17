MP to give Rs 1 cr assistance to kin of cop who drowned

MP govt announces Rs 1 cr assistance to family of cop who drowned while pulling out body from river

State Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the funeral on behalf of the state government.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 17 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 15:26 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a police man who drowned while trying to pull out the body of a boy from a river.

Rajaram Vaskale, who was in-charge of Nemawar police station, drowned while trying to fish out the body of a boy from Jamner river in Dewas district on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Barwani, the Chief Minister said, “The family of inspector Rajaram Vaskale will be given an assistance of Rs 1 crore and his last rites will be performed with state honours.”

State Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the funeral on behalf of the state government, he said.

Vaskale belonged to Barwani district. He sacrificed his life while trying to fulfill his duties, Chouhan said.

According to an official, Vaskale jumped into the river to fish out the body, but was caught in strong water currents and started drowning.

Divers took him out and he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital, from where he was referred to Harda, where he was declared dead, the official added.

