MP govt condemns thrashing of 2 Dalit youths in state

MP govt condemns thrashing of 2 Dalit youths, directs authorities to invoke NSA against accused

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including two women, and arrested six of them in connection with the incident.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 06 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 14:48 ist
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday termed the thrashing of two Dalit youths in Shivpuri district as a "shame on humanity" and said he has directed the administration to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused persons.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said he has also directed authorities to demolish any (property) encroachments made by the accused.

The minister also slammed the Congress for being silent on the issue and claimed leaders of the opposition party called up officials to "hush-up" the matter.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh takes bulldozer action on illegal properties of man who urinated on tribal

Notably, an incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district has recently caused a huge outrage.

On June 30, two Dalit youths were allegedly thrashed by members of a minority community on suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case against seven persons, including two women, and arrested six of them in connection with the incident.

"A group of members from a minority community bashed the two men, blackened their faces, garlanded them with shoes and paraded them in Varkhadi village on Friday," Magroni police post in-charge Deepak Sharma said on Wednesday. He said the allegations of molestation against the two men proved wrong during the investigation. The duo had spoken only over the phone with some girls in the village and not even met them, Sharma claimed. State Home Minister Mishra said, "It is a shame on humanity and a Talibani act. It is a gruesome act, and Congressmen called officials over phone to hush-up the matter."

"Dalit and Scheduled Caste persons were treated in an inhuman manner, they were garlanded with shoes, faeces were stuffed in their mouths and later inhuman acts were committed against them. Such acts will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh,” said the minister, who is also the state government's spokesperson. The accused persons have been arrested, he said.

Mishra also said he has "directed the administration to invoke NSA provisions against the accused, and if they have made any encroachment, then to take bulldozer action against them,” Mishra said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official earlier said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma has condemned the incident and wondered whether the Congress is maintaining "silence" on the issue due to its "appeasement policy".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Narottam Mishra
BJP
National Security Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 