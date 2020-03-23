MP govt formation: BJP to meet on Monday evening to choose leader

MP govt formation: BJP to meet on Monday to pick leader

Former CM and BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the frontrunner though names of former state minister Narottam Mishra, who played a key role in dislodging the Nath government, and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar are also doing the rounds. Credit: PTI Photo

 The BJP, which is all set to form a government in Madhya Pradesh after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation, will meet on Monday to elect its legislature party leader.

BJP leaders said three time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the frontrunner though names of former state minister Narottam Mishra, who played a key role in dislodging the Nath government, and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar are also doing the rounds.

BJP leaders said the party needs to choose a leader and stake claim quickly as the state urgently requires a functional government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Nath government fell after 22 Congress MLAs quit the Assembly and later joined the BJP. 

