MP govt forms committee to discuss Karni Sena's demands

MP govt forms committee to discuss Karni Sena's demands

It had raised 21 demands

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jan 12 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 00:35 ist
Karni Sena activists. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a committee to consider the demands of the Karni Sena which had launched an agitation four days ago. The organization, which claims to represent the Rajput community, withdrew the agitation following an assurance by state minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria. It had raised 21 demands.

Among other things, it demanded that no arrest should be made without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, reservations should be given only for one generation of a family, and measures be taken to curb inflation. Bhadoria said all lawful demands will be discussed by the committee which will submit a report within two months.

The Madhya Pradesh government had already announced that it would withdraw the cases lodged during the agitation against the film Padmavati, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Karni Sena
India News

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 