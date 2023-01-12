MP govt forms committee to discuss Karni Sena's demands

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a committee to consider the demands of the Karni Sena which had launched an agitation four days ago. The organization, which claims to represent the Rajput community, withdrew the agitation following an assurance by state minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria. It had raised 21 demands.

Among other things, it demanded that no arrest should be made without probe in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, reservations should be given only for one generation of a family, and measures be taken to curb inflation. Bhadoria said all lawful demands will be discussed by the committee which will submit a report within two months.

The Madhya Pradesh government had already announced that it would withdraw the cases lodged during the agitation against the film Padmavati, he said.