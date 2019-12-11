MP govt run by 2-and-a-half men won't survive: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not "survive long as it is run by two-and-a-half men".

"The Madhya Pradesh government will not survive for long as it is run by two-and-half-men-- Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia," alleged the BJP leader.

Chouhan said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived off farm loan as promised by it during the state polls.

"Congress has deceived the people of Madhya Pradesh by making a false promise that it would waive the loan of farmers within ten days of forming the government. But till date, no loan has been written off," Chouhan told reporters here.

Chouhan, who is in Dhanbad for election campaign, further alleged that all the three Congress leaders in that state were quarrelling with one of the leaders writing letter to the chief minister every day, "resenting over the function of the government".