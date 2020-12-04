MP Home Minister found 'unfit' for Covid vaccine trial

MP Home Minister found 'unfit' for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Talking to reporters here, the minister said he wished to volunteer for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Dec 04 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 18:19 ist
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was found unfit for Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine trial as his immediate family members had tested positive for the infection, a doctor said on Friday.

Dr Anil Kumar Dixit, Dean of the city-based People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, where the clinical trial of the vaccine is being held, said, "Mishra was found unfit for the vaccine trial as some of the members in his family had tested Covid-19 positive earlier."

Talking to reporters here, the minister said he wished to volunteer for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial as he wanted to do something for the society. "But I was found unfit for it as my wife and children had tested positive in the past," Mishra said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

 