MP: Leopard beaten to death by villagers after it attacks, injures man in Khargone district

  May 26 2023
Carcass of a leopard who was beaten to death by villagers after the leopard attacked a villager, in Khargone district. Credit: PTI Photo

A leopard was allegedly beaten to death by villagers after it attacked and injured a man at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Chainpur village this morning, when the feline, aged around three to four years old, was allegedly attacked with sticks and stones and killed on the spot, divisional forest officer Prashant Kumar Singh said.

Prima facie, it appears that the animal had attacked one Umesh Davar while he was on his way to a farm, he said.

The man sustained injuries to his hand was rushed to a hospital, where he was administered first-aid and was allowed to leave, the official said.

Following the incident, villagers looked for the big cat, cornered it and beat it to death, he said. An autopsy will be conducted on the leopard to ascertain the exact cause of death. However, bloodstains were found on the animal's face and body, the official said, adding that action will be taken against people responsible for the attack after an investigation.

