MP man climbs tree to escape taking Covid-19 vaccine

Fear of Covid-19 vaccines has led a man in Patankalan village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh to climb a tree with his wife’s Aadhaar card to stop her from getting the vaccine along with him.

As part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, a camp was organised in the village. Along with other villagers, Kanwarlal arrived at the centre. However, when he found that the purpose of the drive, he refused to take a shot.

He climbed a tree along with his wife’s Aadhaar card to make sure that she stays unvaccinated too. His wife wanted to take the vaccine.

Kanwarlal stayed on the tree until the camp was closed for the day.

Dr Rajiv, Khujner block medical officer, visited the village to counsel Kanwarlal. “After counselling, the man’s fear has been wiped away. Now, the next time a vaccination camp is held in their village, Kanwarlal and his wife will get vaccinated,” Dr Rajiv told India Today.

After standing first with 17.4 lakh doses of Covid-19 administered in a single day on June 21 -- when India created a record -- Madhya Pradesh’s numbers fell down to 4,842 doses the next day.