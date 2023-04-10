MP: Man killed, his body cut into pieces; one accused held, another commits suicide

MP: Man killed, body chopped with woodcutter

The body parts were found in three plastic bags in a drain

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Apr 10 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan and dismembering his body using a woodcutter, while another accused in the case had committed suicide last month, a police official said.

The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons last seen with him in CCTV footage was questioned, a police official said.

Read | Man kills wife, chops body into pieces in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony had committed suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a "big mistake", Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

"Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning the money he had borrowed from them," the SP said.

Madhya Pradesh
Crime
India News

