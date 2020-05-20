MP man kills mother-in-law for not serving hot chapatis

MP: Man kills mother-in-law for refusing to serve hot chapatis

PTI
PTI, Khandwa,
  • May 20 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 15:58 ist
Representative image.

A 35-year-old man allegedly beat his mother-in-law to death after she refused to serve him hot chapatis at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Billora village, where the accused identified as Suresh lived with his in-laws, Jagdish Patidar, in-charge of Mandhata police station said.

The accused had returned home around midnight on Monday and his mother-in-law Gujar Bai (55) served him food, the official said.

When the victim refused to give him hot chapatis instead of the pre-cooked ones, Suresh argued with her and beat her to death with a stick, before fleeing the spot, he said.

The victim died by the time the rest of her family reached the scene on hearing her cries, the official said, adding that the accused's father-in-law lodged a complaint against him.

Suresh was nabbed on Tuesday night and further probe was underway, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
murder

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 