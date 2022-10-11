Man tries to kill wife, mother-in-law gets electrocuted

MP man lays electric wire to kill wife, mother-in-law gets electrocuted instead

The man fled after the crime and police are on the hunt for him

PTI
PTI, Betul,
  • Oct 11 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district laid an electric wire on an iron door to allegedly kill his wife, but his 55-year-old mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died of electrocution, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Saikheda village under Kotwali police station limits on Monday. The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

On Sunday night, the couple again had a fight over the issue after which the wife went to her mother's home, the official said. Singh said an initial investigation revealed the man, angry over his wife leaving home, went to his in-laws' house where he connected the main entry door made of iron with an electric wire to allegedly kill his wife.

But his mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died on the spot, the official said.

After the incident, the man fled from the spot, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him. A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions, the police added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

 