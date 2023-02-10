Man pulls gun on woman after she rejects his proposal

MP: Man pulls gun on woman after she rejects his proposal, kills her colleague

The incident triggered protests in the city on Thursday

PTI
Indore
  Feb 10 2023
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 07:59 ist

A 23-year-old man threatened a woman with a pistol after she had rejected his marriage proposal and shot dead her 20-year-old colleague who tried to come to her rescue at the Indore railway station, police said.

The incident triggered protests in the city on Thursday. Rahul Yadav, the accused, allegedly pointed a country-made pistol at the young woman outside the Railway Station on Wednesday evening as she had turned down his marriage proposal, said a police official.

Her colleague Sanskar Verma (20) tried to intervene, said Government Railway Police's inspector Suresh Hatekar. Yadav allegedly shot him in the head and fled. Verma succumbed at a hospital on Thursday. Yadav and his family members were absconding, the inspector said, adding that probe was on.

People protested outside the police control room on Thursday after Sharma's death, demanding that the accused be arrested immediately.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Gun violence

