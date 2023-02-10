Indore: Mentally unwell teen raped, impregnated

MP: Mentally unwell teen raped, impregnated in Indore facility for specially-abled; hunt on for accused

A rape case was filed late Thursday night on the complaint of the mother of the 17-year-old victim

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 17:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mentally unwell teen girl was raped in a facility for the specially-abled in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the crime coming to light after she got pregnant, police said on Friday.

A rape case was filed late Thursday night on the complaint of the mother of the 17-year-old victim and efforts were on to nab the unidentified accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told PTI.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the DCP said. "The victim is unable to identify the accused or the date of crime. We are taking the help of medical experts to move ahead with the probe," Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, state social justice department joint director Suchita Tirkey said a probe panel has been constituted in connection with the incident and it will soon visit the facility, which is run by a social organisation.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Indore
Crime
Crimes against women
rape

