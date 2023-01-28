MP: One dead after truck overturns near Indore

MP: One dead, 15 sustain serious injuries after truck overturns near Indore

There were 37 persons in the truck and they were going to take a dip in the Narmada river at Omkareshwar, the police said

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jan 28 2023, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 20:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and 15 seriously injured after their truck overturned near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Bheirughat when the truck was on its way from Kaisoor in Dhar district to Omkareshwar, said Simrol police station in charge RS Bhadoriya.

"There were 37 persons in the truck and they were going to take a dip in the Narmada river at Omkareshwar. The driver apparently lost control at a sharp turn and the truck overturned after colliding with a divider on a bridge," he said.

"One person died on the spot, while 15 persons sustained serious injuries and have been admitted in the MY Hospital in Indore. Another 20 occupants received minor bruises requiring first aid," Bhadoriya said.

