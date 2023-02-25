MP principal set ablaze dies, kin seeks death penalty

MP principal set ablaze dies, daughter seeks death penalty for accused; rues no one helped mother

Dr Vimukta Sharma, principal of BM College of Pharmacy, was allegedly set on fire by former student in Simrol area on February 20

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Feb 25 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 21:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The daughter of a woman principal of a college in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who died on Saturday after being set ablaze allegedly by a former student on February 20, sought the death penalty for the accused and rued that no one came to the rescue of her mother.

Dr Vimukta Sharma (54), principal of BM College of Pharmacy, was allegedly set on fire by former student Ashutosh Srivastava (24) in Simrol area here on February 20, as per police. Sharma, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

Devanshi Sharma, the lone child of the deceased, said, "I saw my mother writhing in pain and agony. The man who did this deserves nothing less than the death penalty. In our culture, a teacher is held in high esteem. My mother worked with utmost devotion in her career spanning 16 years." "It is so unfortunate no one stopped her former student from carrying out such a heinous act," a distressed Devanshi told PTI while returning from the crematorium where she and her pharmacist father Manoj Sharma lit the pyre.

Two days earlier, Devanshi had alleged the police had not taken complaints from her family about the accused seriously, though Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde claimed these complaints pertained to Srivastava threatening suicide. Srivastava, who was held on the day of the incident itself, has been charged with murder as well as other offences and the stringent National Security Act has been invoked against him.

As per police, Srivastava has claimed he cleared the B.Pharma exam in July 2022, but despite several requests, the management of BM College of Pharmacy was not giving him his marksheet. However, refuting the allegations, the college authorities said Srivastava, who has criminal antecedents, was not coming to collect his marksheet despite several reminders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Indore

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 