Police forms team to trace woman missing from Khargone

MP Ram Navami violence: Woman missing in Khargone; top cop says special team formed to trace her

She had gone in search of children from her household, who were in the vicinity of the procession

PTI
PTI, Khargone,
  • Apr 15 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman has gone missing amid the Ram Navami violence that took place in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on April 10, with a top police official stating on Friday that a special team had been formed to trace her.

She had gone in search of children from her household, who were in the vicinity of the procession, soon after word trickled in of the event being marred by stone-pelting, group clashes and arson, kin said.

"Even after six days, there is no trace of my younger brother Dharmendra's wife. The curfew in force is further distressing us. On Ram Navami, my two sons and Dharmendra's son had gone to Jawahar Marg in Sarafa area. Soon, reports of violence started coming in, and she went out to get the children back safely," Pavan Kumar Saronia said.

While the children returned, the woman is still missing and the family has looked for her on their own and have also approached police, who have asked them to wait claiming "it is not the right time to look for her", Saronia said. He said Dharmendra has left for Gwalior in search of his wife, while some members of the family have approached the local unit of the RSS seeking help, adding that the children in the household are in tears since the woman went missing.

In charge Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said a special team has been formed to trace the woman.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Police

