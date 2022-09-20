Sachin Tendulkar meets tribal kids during cricket match

MP: Sachin Tendulkar meets tribal children during Road Safety World Series T20 game

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Sep 20 2022, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 00:45 ist

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday interacted with 55 tribal children here during a Road Safety World Series T2O match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends.

It was an initiative of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, a release from the event organisers informed. Before entering the playing field at Holkar Stadium, Tendulkar spoke to the children, who were seeing a game live for the first time, and told them real winners are those who find solutions to the challenges of life, it added.

The release said Tendulkar is working closely with Vinayak Lohani's Parivar Foundation for the betterment of tribal children in remote areas of Madhya Pradesh through STF. 

