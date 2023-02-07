MP teacher gets notice after boy recites poem critical of Mahatma Gandhi

The Madhya Pradesh Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to a government school teacher after a student recited a poem critical of Mahatma Gandhi during a function. A video of the incident which took place two days ago also showed an MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clapping during the recital.

On February 5, an event had been organised at a CM Rise School in the Dunda Seoni area of the Seoni district as part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra of the state government. A student recited a poem which accused the Mahatma of being silent during a period of violence, apparently referring to events during the Partition.

It also questioned who were the ones who went to the gallows for the country if only the spinning wheel won India freedom "as we were taught".

In a video that went viral, Seoni's BJP MLA Dinesh Rai Munmun was seen clapping when the boy was reciting the poem. District Education Officer Kamal Kishore Patel told PTI on Tuesday that a show-cause notice has been served to the teacher who had guided the student, and a report has been sought from the principal.

School principals and teachers have been directed to conduct preview of performances planned during such programs and ensure that no religion, caste or great personality is disrespected, he added. Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding the suspension of the teacher. District Congress president Rajkumar Khurana said the BJP was responsible for the incident as its ideology taught the child to insult Mahatma Gandhi.

District Congress spokesperson Rajik Aqueel said the BJP MLA was seen clapping during the poem recital which insulted Mahatma Gandhi by depicting wrong history. MLA Munmun, on the other hand, said the incident concerned children and it should not be taken seriously. Children should not be dragged into politics, he added.