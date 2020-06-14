MP teen beaten to death by father, brother for stealing

A teen boy habituated to stealing was beaten to death allegedly by his father and elder brother on Sunday morning in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident happened in Vicky Factory area under Jhansi Road police station limits, City Superintendent of Police Ratnesh Tomar said.

"Rajendra Gaud's younger son Kapil (18) would often steal money from the house. On Sunday morning, he allegedly stole Rs 7,000. Rajendra and his elder son Chandu tied Kapil to a tree near the house and beat him to death. Both accused have been arrested," he said.