MP: Three senior students of Bhopal NLIU expelled from hostel for ragging son of Indore police chief

Three senior students of Bhopal-based National Law Institute University have been expelled from the hostel for two years and debarred from participating or representing the NLIU in any events for allegedly ragging a fresher- the son of Indore police commissioner HC Mishra, an official said.

"After a complaint came to the UGC (University Grants Commission), we probed the charges and expelled three students from the hostel for two years. Besides, they have been debarred from participating or representing the varsity in any events inside and outside the university," a member of the anti-ragging committee told PTI over the phone.

He said the fresher student was not physically assaulted.

"We checked the CCTV cameras installed at the hostel of freshers. The student was abused during an altercation on the day of the incident which occurred a few days ago," the professor said.

He added that senior students are not allowed to enter the separate hostel of the first-year students.

"We recorded statements of both the parties and witnesses. The panel submitted its findings and the action taken report (ATR) against three students to the UGC, NLIU VC, and the Registrar before Holi," he said, adding the anti-ragging committee's decision will be formally communicated to the three students on Monday when the university reopens after the festive break.

He admitted that the parents of the victim student had complained to the UGC.

The professor also admitted that H C Mishra had come down to Bhopal from Indore and wanted to register a case against the senior students for allegedly ill-treating his son.

According to sources in the varsity, the ragging incident took place on February 18.