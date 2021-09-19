MP to begin door delivery of rations in tribal areas

MP to implement PESA, doorstep delivery of rations in tribal areas: CM

Chouhan said the state government will also observe the martyrdom day of tribal icons and erstwhile Gondwana Empire ruler Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah on September 18 every year

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Sep 19 2021, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 00:15 ist
Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah launches the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala-2.0 Yojana, in Jabalpur, Sept. 18, 2021. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli and other dignitaries are also seen. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said his government would implement the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA in a phased manner and also begin doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks.

Chouhan, while addressing the Gaurav Diwas programme in Jabalpur to honour tribal icons, said his government would celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” every year on November 15. "PESA Act will be implemented in a phased manner to protect and conserve community resources. We will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1, to coincide with the foundation of the state. Tribals won't need to visit ration shops by leaving their work," he said.

"Vehicles owned by tribals will be hired for the distribution work. The state government will guarantee the loan for the purchase of these vehicles, It will benefit 23.80 lakh families living in more than 7,500 villages of tribal development blocks. The MP government will Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas every year on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda,” he announced.

Chouhan said the state government will also observe the martyrdom day of tribal icons and erstwhile Gondwana Empire ruler Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah on September 18 every year. He also announced the renaming of Chhindwara University as "Raja Shankar Shah Vishwavidyalaya".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders were also present in this programme. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
tribals
Tribal areas
Ration
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 