MP: Video of boy pushing ailing man on handcart goes viral; officials deny 'no ambulance' claim

A video of a boy pushing a handcart with an ailing man on it in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, though officials on Sunday said the allegation the ordeal was due to lack of an ambulance was incorrect.

The video had surfaced on Saturday with the caption that the ailing man's family did not get an ambulance, which evoked angry reactions from netizens.

District Collector Arun Kumar Parmar, who ordered a probe into the incident, in a statement issued during the day said the claim about the absence of an ambulance was incorrect. The man, identified as Dayal Shah, was admitted in the district hospital on January 29 and leg injury, and returned some days later to his home, which is just 500 metres away, he said.

On Friday, the man felt pain again and went to get admitted in the hospital, Parmar said. "We have checked the call record of the 108 ambulance service and did not find any call from the man or his kin. The family has also said they took the man to the hospital (on the handcart) on their own," the collector informed.