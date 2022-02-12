MP: Woman raped by vendor onboard Bengaluru-Delhi express train

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a vendor in the pantry car of a moving train near Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in the pantry car of Sampark Kranti Express, which operates between Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), Hitesh Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the GRP said.

The suspected accused, who was hiding in the train, was caught at Jhansi railway station, he said. The victim had boarded the AC coach of the train as an unauthorised passenger in Bhusawal (Maharashtra), when a railway staffer told her to go to the general coach, the official said. However, instead of going to general coach, the woman went into the pantry car, where a vendor allegedly raped her, he said.

The victim alighted at Bhopal and narrated the ordeal to the GRP, the SP said. After stopping for half an hour, the train moved while the police interrogated some of the vendors, he said.

Later, on the basis of information shared by the woman, who seemed mentally disturbed, a suspected accused was caught from the train at Jhansi this morning, the official said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, he added.

