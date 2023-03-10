MP: Women govt employees to get 7 additional leaves

“Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home, MP CM said

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 10 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 09:27 ist
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Women government employees in Madhya Pradesh would get additional seven days' casual leave (CL), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Extending greetings on International Women's Day, he also announced that girl students who pass the Class 10 exam will be given financial literacy lessons.

“Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home. So, we have decided to give additional seven days' CL to all women employees,” he tweeted.

After Class 10, girl students will be given women-oriented financial literacy lessons, the chief minister said. Arrangements will also be made to provide them skill training including training in handloom, embroidery and traditional folk arts, he said.

Women artisans will be provided training in the use of advanced technology in handloom and handicraft through the National Institute of Design (NID) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he said.

Girl students of technical education institutions will be given 60 to 80 hours of training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication and work readiness, Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News
Madhya Pradesh
International Women's Day

