MP's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark; 11 more patients die

With 107 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 3,049 on Tuesday, while 11 more patients died - five of them in Ujjain - health officials said.

As the virus claimed eleven more lives in the state since Monday night, the tally of COVID-19 victims went up to 176, they added.

Five deaths were reported from Ujjain, two each from Indore and Jabalpur and one each from Satna and Bhopal.

Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 79.

t has also 1,654 confirmed cases with 43 new COVID-19 positive persons found since Monday night.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Since Monday night, 20 new patients were detected in Dhar, followed by 18 in Ujjain, eight each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, four in Raisen, two each in Khargone and Khandwa and one each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh, they said.

Bhopal now has 571 cases, Ujjain 184, Jabalpur 106, Khargone 79, Dhar 75, Raisen 63, Khandwa 49 and three each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh.

he number of cases in other districts is: 36 each in Hoshangabad and Mandsaur, Burhanpur 34, 26 each in Barwani and Dewas, Morena 17, Ratlam 16, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 12, Shajapur 7, five each in Chhindwara, Gwalior and Sagar, Sheopur 4, three each in Alirajpur, Harda and Shahdol, two each in Rewa and Shivpuri and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Panna and Satna.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 34 districts so far.

Two patients hail from other states.

Apart from Indore (79) and Bhopal (16), 40 persons have died so far in Ujjain, seven each in Khargone and Dewas, six in Khandwa, three each in Hoshangabad, Raisen and Burhanpur and one each in Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,632 patients was stable while that of 241 others serious, the officials said.

As many 1,000 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, they said.

The total number of active cases in MP stood at 1,873.

Madhya Pradesh coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 3,049, active cases 1,873, new cases 107, deaths 176, discharged 1000, number of tested people 54,595.