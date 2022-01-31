MPs violate Covid norms during Kovind's joint address

MPs violate Covid norms during President Kovind's joint address

From the third row onwards, many MPs did not follow Covid protocol

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jan 31 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 13:34 ist
A view of the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Credit: Screengrab via Sansad TV

MPs cutting across party lines were seen violating social distancing norms during President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Monday.

MPs in the first two rows, seating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, top Union ministers and floor leaders of various parties, were socially distanced but not after that.

Also Read | Elections keep happening but Budget Session very important, must make it 'fruitful': PM Modi

From the third row onwards, many MPs did not follow Covid protocol. This included several Union ministers. In some benches of the Central Hall meant to seat five, seven MPs were crammed together. Several parliamentarians were seen chatting with some of them dropping their masks.

Following the spike in Covid cases during the third wave, arrangements have been made for MPs to sit in the Central Hall gallery as well as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.

During the budget session beginning on Monday, parliament proceedings will be conducted in two shifts – Rajya Sabha in the morning and Lok Sabha in the evening.

