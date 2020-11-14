Mughal Road closed for vehicles after snowfall in J&K

Mughal Road closed for vehicular traffic after snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The road usually remains closed for winter owing to heavy snowfall in the Peer Ki Gali area

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 14 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 19:28 ist
Stranded vehicles at the Mughal Road due to snowfall in Poonch district of Jammu. Credit: PTI

The Mughal Road, an alternate link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday following a snowfall, officials said.

The road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian, was closed as a precautionary measure in view of snowfall in the high altitude Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said.

A few inches of snow had accumulated on the ground, rendering the road unsafe for vehicular traffic, the officials said, adding given the prediction of moderate to heavy snowfall, the road was closed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

The road usually remains closed for winter owing to heavy snowfall in the Peer Ki Gali area.

“Subject to fair weather and good condition of the road, only load carriers carrying fresh fruit would be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch between 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday,” a traffic department official said.

He said no vehicular traffic would be allowed after the cut off timing while no passenger vehicular or pedestrian would be allowed on the road.

The meteorological department had predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in the plains in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Monday. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall

What's Brewing

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

 