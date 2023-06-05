Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2023, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 13:16 ist
Former MLA Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI File Photo

A court in Varanasi on Monday convicted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the murder of Congress leader Awadhesh Rai more than 30 years ago.

Awadhesh Rai, the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence. A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.

"Mukhtar has been convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case of 1991. The court will pronounce its judgment later in the day," a lawyer told reporters in Varanasi.

Reacting to the development, Ajay Rai said, "This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, Awadhesh's daughter and the whole family kept patience... Governments came and went and Mukhtar strengthened himself.

"But we did not give up. Because of our lawyers' efforts, today the court has found Mukhtar guilty in the murder case of my brother," Rai added.

Mukhtar Ansari
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Varanasi

