Mukhtar Ansari's wife moves Supreme Court seeking security for husband

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Tuesday said that he feared for the life of the former and that had no 'faith' in the Uttar Pradesh government even as Mukhtar's wife Afshan Ansari approached the Supreme Court seeking security for her husband while being transported to Uttar Pradesh from Punjab, where he was currently lodged, citing similar apprehensions.

''I have full faith in the judiciary but the Uttar Pradesh government can not be trusted... It harbours ill intention toward Mukhtar,'' Afzal Ansari, who was a Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur in the state, said.

He said that Mukhtar had been very vocal against Brijesh Singh, another mafia don, who was ''very close'' to the leaders of the ruling party. ''The state government has been conspiring against my brother to save Brijesh Singh,'' he added.

He cited the statements of some BJP leaders in this regard in a bid to buttress his contention.

In the meantime, Mukhtar's wife Aafshan Ansari moved the Supreme Court with a petition seeking direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure her husband's safety while being transported to the Banda district jail from Punjab. In her petition, she has expressed apprehension that her husband might be killed in a ''fake encounter''.

Afshan had earlier written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing similar fears and said that her husband was an eye witness in a case of murder in which Brijesh Singh and one of his accomplices are prime accused persons.

A hundred member team of Uttar Pradesh Police was in Punjab to bring Mukhtar to Banda district jail. He would be brought by road.

Mukhtar Ansari is an accused in the murder of the then BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005. He had been lodged in Ropar jail in Punjab for the past 14 months after being taken there in connection with a case. The Supreme Court recently ordered his transfer to a jail in Uttar Pradesh within two week's time.

