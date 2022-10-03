Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit, SP leaders rush to Delhi

Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) on Monday at a private hospital in Gurugram after his condition deteriorated.

SP leaders said that party president Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, his nephew Dharmendra Yadav and other members of the family had reached Delhi on Sunday and were with him.

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, a former protege of Mulayam, also visited the hospital on Monday and met the family members to inquire about his health, according to the SP leaders here.

The hospital, in a medical bulletin, said that the SP patron was shifted to the CCU on Monday and was under the treatment of a team of specialists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Akhilesh and inquired about Mulayam's health.

SP leaders asked the party workers not to visit the hospital as it could create problems for others. ''Netaji's condition is stable....information about his health will be given to you (party workers) from time to time,'' the party said in a message on its Twitter handle.

SP workers have been holding 'yajnas' (a ritual by fire) and special pujas praying for the well-being of the party founder.

Mulayam, 83, had been ailing for the past several months and had to be admitted to the hospital on some occasions in the past.