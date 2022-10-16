Mulayam Singh's ashes to be immersed in Ganga in Haridwar on October 17

Mulayam Singh's ashes to be immersed in Ganga on Monday

Acharya Radha Mohan Mishra said that Garuda Path will continue till October 21 when the Shanti Havan Yagna, will be performed with Vedic rituals

  • Oct 16 2022, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 05:42 ist
Mulayam Singh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes will be immersed in the Ganga river in Haridwar on Monday.

Acharya Radha Mohan Mishra, from Mathura-Vrindavan, who is reciting the Garuda Purana, said the former chief minister's family will go to Haridwar on Sunday and immerse the ashes in the holy river as per Vedic rituals the next day.

Garuda Katha is being recited from Wednesday in the presence of family members.

Acharya Radha Mohan Mishra said that Garuda Path will continue till October 21 when the Shanti Havan Yagna, will be performed with Vedic rituals.

Yadav died on October 10 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana) aged 82. His last rites were performed on October 11 in his native village Saifai in Etawah district.

