Multi-layer security in Kashmir to thwart possible militant attacks on Republic Day

Ahead of Republic Day, a multi-layer security arrangement coupled with ground and aerial survey has been put in place across Kashmir to foil any possible disruption attempts by militants in the region.

Besides Srinagar city, reports said security forces have also intensified frisking operations in other areas of Kashmir, especially on various points on Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Baramulla national highway. Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day function venue to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

A security official said that these arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct during Republic Day in Kashmir. “All the security arrangements have been finalized and the area where the chief guest will address the gathering has been sanitized,” he said.

Read | Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

He added that all high-rise buildings around the main venue of the Republic Day function in Srinagar have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident.

“There is ground surveillance and there will be aerial surveillance. So both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Republic-Day. Militant presence is there but will thwart all their plans,” the official said.

Meanwhile, commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar alleged that they were harassed by the security personnel, who asked them to show identity cards, vehicle papers and dashboards of vehicles, which led to traffic snarls at various important junctions.

In view of the bad weather in Kashmir, the administration has made alternate arrangements if the weather further deteriorates on January 26.