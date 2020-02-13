Multiple bomb explosions rock Lucknow court, 6 lawyers injured

Six lawyers were injured after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at a Bar Association office-bearer inside court premises in the state capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, Lucknow Bar Association joint secretary Sanjeev Lodhi suffered serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to the hospital. Five other lawyers were also injured in the attack.

Sources said that at least 10 bombs were hurled at Lodhi but only three of them exploded. Police later recovered several unexploded bombs from the premises.

Police said that the attack could be the result of a rivalry related to the elections of the Bar Association. ''We are trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage,'' said a senior police official.

A group of lawyers later blocked traffic at Kaiserbagh Crossing in protest against the incident.